Wrestling: State Open update

Trumbull High’s Matt Ryan and Brett Nutter each placed fifth at the State Open wrestling championships in New Haven.

The top five finishers at the Open qualify for this weekend’s New England championships.

Ryan defeated Tyler Schultz from New Milford, 5-2, at 138 pounds to earn his spot. A junior, Ryan built a 5-0 lead through two periods over the Class L runner-up.

At 195 pounds, Nutter had takedowns in the first and third periods on his way to a 5-3 victory over Class M third-place finisher Kevin Brocksom from Jonathan Law.

The Eagle duo had advanced with a pair of wins on Friday, before losing semi-final bouts.

Ryan, the Class LL champion, opened with an 18-3 win by technical fall over Watertown’s Xavier Powell, before he topped Class S runner-up Matthew Jenkins from Haddam-Killingworth, 5-1, in the quarterfinals with a key takedown midway through the final period.

In the win over Powell, Ryan scored the first four points, gave up an escape, then added a takedown for a 6-1 lead. He took the score to 16-3 after two, then got the telling takedown with 1:33 remaining for the 18-3 victory.

Class M champion Ryan Angers from Tolland edged Ryan 10-8 in the semis on his way to winning the title with a 7-2 decision over Class L champion Tyler Sung from New Canaan.

Nutter, the Class LL, champion, defeated New Milford’s Julian Reza 1-0 in his first match.

Trumbull’s senior captain, Nutter escaped early in the second period, and then controlled Reza from the top as he stopped the Green Wave grappler on a restart with 16 seconds remaining.

In his quarterfinal match with Jonathan Law’s Class M third-place finisher Kevin Brocksom, Nutter scored a takedown, gave up a reversal, but escaped to lead 3-2 after one period.

He got away from the bottom to open the second and added another takedown for a 6-2 lead.

Brocksom escaped in the third, but Nutter did a great job blocking all takedown attempts to advance with a 6-3 decision.

Bristol Eastern’s Trinidad Gonzalez, the Class L champion, topped Nutter by the score of 2-1 in his semifinal. Gonzalez lost in double overtime to Warde’s Joe Gjinaj in the final

Jack Ryan (106 pounds), Jonathan Kosak (126 pounds), David Castaldo (132 pounds) and Joe Palmieri (182 pounds) each posted wins to stay in contention for medals and spots at New Englands.

Jack Ryan, runner-up in Class LL pinned Portland’s Josue Bobe in 5:00 of his second-round match.

In the quarterfinals, the sophomore lost 5-3 to eventual champion and Class L winner Travis Longo from Wilton. It was 5-1 Longo when Ryan got a takedown as the clock wound down.

In the consolation round, he defeated Barlow’s Joshua Brault 6-4 before losing by 3:00 fall to Danbury’s Tyler Johnson.

Kosak lost my major decision to Nick Rende from Wilton in his second-round match.

In wrestle backs, the Class LL runner-up defeated Louis Stabile from Brookfield 2-1 with a reversal in the second period and superior riding.

He then lost by 4:53 fall to Ledyard’s Cole Dirico.

Scoreless after two periods, Dirico got the escape-takedown-pin on the fourth restart of the third period.

Castaldo lost his opening match to Maxwell Commander from New London.

He then defeated Vashil Pate from Griswold, 10-4.

Castaldo scored six points in the second period, including three back points.

The junior then lost by 2:46 fall to third-place finisher Alex Steele from Warde.

Palmieri pinned Prosper John Vignone from Coventry in 5:05 of their second-round bout, with leads of 4-0, 9-0, and 11-0, before the Class LL champ lost a 16-9 decision to eventual runner-up Zach Caffrey from Killingly.

The pair traded escapes and takedowns in the first period, which ended with Caffrey leading 5-3.

Palmieri trailed 9-8 after two despite a pair of reversals. In the consolation round,

Palmieri pinned Foran’s Bill Ives in 1:53.

Xavier’s Dylan Sousa, who went on to place fifth, edged Palmier 8-6 in the consolation quarterfinals.