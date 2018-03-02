South Side Youth Wrestling excel at qualfiers

The South Side Youth Wrestling team brought 40 wrestlers to state qualifiers with 25 of them taking top four in their weight class to advance to the state tournament.

Champions of the qualifier were 70 pounds Dominick Spadaro, 103 pounds Maurice Ellis, 112 pounds Braden McDermott, 140 pounds Jack Magrath, 77 pounds Antonio Madero, 112 pounds Alex Cardozo, 128 pounds Michael Bartush, 265 pounds Matt Weiner and 144 pounds Pearson Hill.

Other place winners below were Kayla Batres 2nd place, Mason Oliver 2nd place, Ben Zuckerman 3rd place, Mike Scalise 5th place, Tristan Jones 4th place, Eddie Santiago 3rd place, Franco Barbalinardo 3rd place, Kaydon Rudd 2nd place, Aethan Munden 2nd place, Graham Ziperstein 4th place, Caleb Seyfried 4th place, Andy Grabinski 6th place, Joe Cardozo 3rd place, A.J. Deicicchi 3rd place, Jake Peterson 3rd place, Jackson Oliver 5th place, Connor Smith 4th place, Justin Batres 3rd place, Lukas Cylwik 4th place, Justin Leone 5th place and Chefren Spodnik 6th place.

The top four place winners advanced to the state tournament in New Haven this past Sunday, with 17 of the 23 South Side wrestlers placing top six in the state, including seven finalists.

Champions were Matt Weiner, Pearson Hill, Braden McDermott and Maurice Ellis.

State finalists were Dominick Spadaro, Alex Cardozo and Aethan Munden.

Michael Bartush, Connor Smith, Jack Magrath and Kayla Batres all took third place.

Other place winners were Lukas Cylwik 4th place, Antonio Madero 5th place, Ben Zuckerman 5th place, Franco Barbalinardo 5th place, Jake Peterson 6th place and Joe Cardozo 6th place.

South Side spring session starts March 5 at the Trumbull High School Aux gym at 7 p.m. for 4th-12th graders (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday). K-3rd grade starts March 6 at 5:45-6:45 (Tuesday and Thursday only).

All information can be found on SSwrestlingCT.com.