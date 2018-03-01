Girls basketball: Trumbull advances to state quarterfinals

Trumbull High’s Krystina Schueler led four players in double figures with 20 points when the Eagles defeated Middletown High, 66-46, in the second round of the Class LL Tournament on Thursday.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s 24-1 team, the third seed, will host No. 6 seed Newtown High (19-3) in Monday’s quarterfinal.

The Nighthawks defeated No. 11 Hamden, 56-39, in their second round contest.

Schueler had seven field goals, one from beyond the three-point line, and was 5-for-5 from the foul line against the 19th-seeded Knights (13-9).

Julie Keckler scored 13 points. Aisling Maguire and Cassi Barbato had 10 points each.

Trumbull

Meghan Lesko 1 0-0 2; Kelly O’Leary 1 0-0 3; Krystina Schueler 7 5-5 20; Aisling Maguire 4 2-2 10; Julie Keckler 5 0-1 13; Cassi Barbato 3 3-4 10; Allie Palmieri 2 0-0 6; Brady Lynch 0 2-4 2

Team Totals: 23 12-16 66

Middletown

Amanda Fudge 4 5-7 14; Mariah Monroe 0 0-0 0; Brooke DeFrances 0 0-0 0; Dominque Highsmith 4 0-1 10; Kya Maio 2 1-2 5; Mackenzie Dunn 1 0-1 2; Silvana Barcomb 3 0-1 6; Ayana McCalla 2 5-5 9

Team Totals: 16 11-17 46

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 13 20 13 20 – 66

Middletown: 7 10 17 12 – 46

3-Pointers Made: Trumbull: Kelly O’Leary-1; Krystina Schueler-1; Julie Keckler-3; Cassi Barbato-1; Allie Palmieri-2; Middletown: Amanda Fudge-1; Dominique Highsmith-2