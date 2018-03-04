Religious news and upcoming events

St. Catherine of Siena — Father Carleton P. Jones, an internationally renowned speaker and homilist, will visit St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, in Trumbull, to offer an entertaining and inspirational reflection to help us focus on our Lenten journey. Monday, March 5, at 7 p.m. Free event. Fr. Jones is a former Episcopal clergyman who entered the Catholic Church in 1982 and was ordained a priest in 1987. He is Prior of St. Dominic’s Priory at the Rosary Shrine of St. Jude.

Saint Catherine of Siena — 220 Shelton Road in Trumbull, Confession and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be offered on Tuesdays during Lent: March 6, 13, 20, 27, with extended hours during Lent from 7-9 p.m. The opportunity for both anonymous and face-to-face confessions will be available.

The Stations of the Cross are a prayerful devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ’s last day on Earth as a man. Stations of the Cross will be offered at St. Catherine’s every Friday evening during Lent: March 2, 9, 16, 23, beginning at 7 p.m.

For information, call 203-377-3133.

Trumbull Interfaith Council — On Wednesday, March 7, at 7 p.m., the Trumbull Interfaith Council monthly meeting will be held at the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension, Trumbull. Plans will be finalized for this year’s Good Friday Service on Friday, March 30, at noon at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main Street, Trumbull. The Rev. Robert Neville is host Clergy.

Monthly meeting and Ukrainian Easter Eggs demo — On Thursday, March 15, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull will hold their monthly meeting, beginning with a covered dish luncheon at noon. There will be a demonstration of Ukrainian Easter Eggs by Joan Parzyck. Hostesses are Marsha Piper, Dorothy Vars and Rose Vars. Devotions will be led by Renate Krakovich. Cost of the luncheon is $7.50 or bring your favorite covered dish to share. Reservations may be made by calling the church at 203-374-8822.

Corned beef and cabbage dinner— The Women of St. Stephen Church will be sponsoring a Corned beef/cabbage dinner with Irish entertainment on Saturday, March 17, from 6:30-9 p.m., in the church hall at 6948 Main St., Trumbull. Cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children. Call Mary at 203-452-8333 for more information and reservations.

Women’s Lenten Morning of Recollection — The Fraternas Marian Community of Reconciliation invites all women for a Women’s Lenten Morning of Recollection to help us prepare our hearts for the week that changed the history of humanity: Holy Week. Saturday, March 24, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Free event. For more information, call 203-377-3133. RSVP to [email protected].

Performance by The Four of Us — On Saturday, May 5, at 7 p.m., local fan favorites, The Four Of Us will be appearing at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke.,, in Trumbull, in a concert to benefit area food pantries. The band has been together for approximately five years, and performs a mixture of British Invasion and multi-decade Classic Rock songs, as well as 60’s and 70’s Pop Rock such as the Turtles and Simon and Garfunkel. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for senior (55+)/teens (12+), and $5 for children under 12. Tickets can be reserved in advance either by phone, 203-878- 7508 or via email: [email protected], or purchased at the door the day of the show. Any and all non-perishable food donations will also be greatly appreciated and gladly accepted.