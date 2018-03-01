Percussion groups to battle it out Saturday

Twenty-one indoor percussion ensembles from six states will perform at the 2018 Trumbull Percussion Regional on Saturday, March 3. Doors open at 9 a.m. with preliminary performances beginning at 10. Finals competition begins at 5 p.m.

A new additional to the show this year will be local food trucks. Throughout the day, a variety of food trucks will be parked in front of the high school serving performers. Some of the trucks expected to attend are: Donut Crazy, Drew-B-Q BBQ, Cados Egg Truck, Slice of New Haven Pizza and Firehouse Grill.

Local percussion ensembles competing in the Trumbull Regional are Trumbull, New Milford, Newtown, Westhill, Norwalk and Stamford high schools. In addition, national groups Spirit Winter Percussion and Dartmouth High School will also perform. Trumbull’s performance, called EVOL, began rehearsing in November for the performance, which includes music, movement and visuals.

Indoor percussion ensemble competition involves an array of equipment, movement, and skill. A variety of percussive instruments and other props are utilized to bring music and themes to life while displaying technique, creativity, and expression. Competition is separated into eight classes based on the complexity of the program and if the ensemble is affiliated with a school.. Classes are further divided by “Marching” or “Concert” style programs.

The Trumbull Percussion Regional is a qualifier for the World Championships, held April 18-21 in Dayton.

For ticket and schedule information for visit wgi.org.