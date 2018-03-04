Campus News

Trumbull Times

By Julie Miller on March 4, 2018

Assumption College — Emma Maguire, class of 2020, is spending the spring 2018 semester studying at the college’s campus in Rome, Italy.

The University of Scranton — Casey Goulden participated in the Study Abroad Program during the Intersession 2018 semester. Goulden, a counseling and human services major at Scranton, studied at Sacred Heart University Ireland in Dingle, Ireland.

Dean’s Commendation List

Gettysburg College — Bridget Nusom, class of 2021

Dean’s List

Georgia Tech — Anubhav Dhar

Gettysburg College — Julianne Boggs, class of 2018; Emily Ciancimino, class of 2020

Loyola University — Lauren Fitzsimmons, class of 2018; Patrick Grasso, class of 2020; Katherine Hughes, class of 2021

Pace University — Andrea Alicea, College of Health Professions. Andrea Alicea, a freshman, majoring in Nursing, has earned Second honors.

 

Purchase College-SUNY — Lilly Steers, studying Photography; Sarah Thirkield, studying Arts Management

University of South Carolina — Victoria Batchelor, class of 2021, majoring in Public Health

Faculty Honors

Georgia Tech — Amy Virasak

President’s List

Clemson University — Allison Schmidt, majoring in Communication

Western New England University — Steve To, working toward a degree in Pre-Pharmacy

