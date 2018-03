Milford police arrested Ryan Nolan, 27, of 18 Norwood Terrace, Trumbull, on Feb. 28 for allegedly providing heroin to a man who overdosed and died in a Milford motel room after using the substance.

Nolan, arrested on a warrant, was charged with illegal distribution of narcotics and was released from police custody on his promise to appear in court March 27.

Police said the man who used the heroin that Nolan provided overdosed and died Oct. 23 at an Old Gate Lane motel.