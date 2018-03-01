School Briefs

Frenchtown School

The Kindness Club teamed up with Mrs. Carley, our Library Media Specialist, to have a book drive for gently used or new books. All books will be donated to a local Bridgeport Elementary School in need of books.

Read Across America Day will be celebrated on Friday, March 2.

Our 5th grade Invention Convention will be on Tuesday, March 6. Parents will receive an invitation for when they can visit the Invention Convention.

Bingo will be held on Friday, March 9. More information will be sent home.

The Learning Commons Open House at Frenchtown has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 10, from 10 a.m.-noon. The Learning Commons will be open to students and their families. There is no admission fee. Students can check out books, participate in Maker Stations and read with a family member to share their love of books.

There will be a legal day dismissal at 1 p.m., for afternoon and evening conferences on Thursday, March 15. No lunch will be served. Information on how to sign up for conferences will be sent home by your student’s teacher soon.

Spring photos will be on Tuesday, March 20. All students will have their photos taken. No payments are made in advance.

Our Multicultural Dinner will be on Friday, March 23. Informational flyers have been sent home.

Kindergarten orientation for parents of new kindergarten students for the 2018-2019 school year will be on Thursday, March 29 at 9 a.m. Letters will be sent home with more information.

No school on Friday, March 30 for Good Friday. No school on April 9-16 for Spring Recess. Teacher’s will have a Professional Development Day on Monday, April 16, no school for students.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website. Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: frenchtownelementary.com

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which runs until April 25. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn free educational supplies and equipment. Enroll your Big Y card at bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs through March 15. We’ve already earned almost $2,700.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 26, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. We have earned almost 14,000 points already towards purchases of books and supplies. It’s not too late to enroll your card if you haven’t already.

For communication from the PTA, enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer signup, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register atjoin.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.