Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County hosts springtime benefit

Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County will host its annual springtime benefit Toast to Success on Thursday, May 18, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at The Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Hwy, Fairfield. The event includes a fashion show by LaModa Boutique and food prepared by Chef George Flay.

In support of its mission to empower women to achieve economic independence, Toast to Success raises awareness of the challenges facing low income women and the role that professional attire and a network of support can play in building confidence and helping women overcome the obstacles to employment. This year’s event will feature the first Denise “Denny” Taft Davidoff Empowerment Award, presented to Teresa Younger, CEO and President of the Ms. Foundation for Women, the oldest women’s foundation in the country.

The event will be emceed by Apriel Biggs-Coker, Creator of the SHERO Academy, an organization empowering working women to be the masters of their own destiny. “Toast to Success is an evening dedicated to uplifting the lives of women in our community,” said Apriel Biggs-Coker. “I’m excited to participate in an event that offers me an opportunity to make a personal investment in others while celebrating the work of Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County.”

“When you attend Toast to Success, you help make a difference in the life of a woman who’s striving to better herself, her family and her community,” said Program Manager Sarah Lewis. “The event has grown each year, and we are looking forward to a great evening of inspiration and fun, success stories and fabulous raffle items from throughout the region.” Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County relies on grants, donations, and fundraising events to continue offering local services. This organization has helped more than 9,000 women since opening its doors in 1998.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information on being a Toast to Success sponsor contact Bernadette Deamico at 203-610-8564 or [email protected] Tickets for the event are $75 per person and may be purchased at dressforsuccess.org/midfairfieldcounty/events. All proceeds from Toast to Success will benefit Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County, supporting the organization’s mission of assisting women seeking employment by providing professional attire, a network of support, and career development programs.