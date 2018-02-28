Trumbull man charged with gun theft

Police served an arrest warrant on a 20-year-old Trumbull resident after locating a stolen firearm in his home during a search.

Christopher Ronnow of Doe Hollow Road in Trumbull was arrested after an investigation determined that he was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun which had been reported stolen. The gun was located while detectives were serving a search warrant at Ronnow’s home for an un-related incident that occurred earlier in Trumbull. After locating the gun, Trumbull detectives obtained assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms. The ATF performed a trace on the gun and determined it had been reported stolen in March of 2017 from Pennsylvania.

Ronnow was charged with theft of a firearm and held on a $30,000 bond for court February 28.