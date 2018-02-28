Trumbull Times

Trumbull man charged with gun theft

By Donald Eng on February 28, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

Police served an arrest warrant on a 20-year-old Trumbull resident after locating a stolen firearm in his home during a search.

Christopher Ronnow of Doe Hollow Road in Trumbull was arrested after an investigation determined that he was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun which had been reported stolen. The gun was located while detectives were serving a search warrant at Ronnow’s home for an un-related incident that occurred earlier in Trumbull. After locating the gun, Trumbull detectives obtained assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms. The ATF performed a trace on the gun and determined it had been reported stolen in March of 2017 from Pennsylvania.

Ronnow was charged with theft of a firearm and held on a $30,000 bond for court February 28.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull High to get School Resource Officer
  2. Trumbull man charged with stealing boat from Milford marina
  3. New resource officer gears up for first day of school
  4. ‘Click It or Ticket’ starting today
Previous Post Guarino — Safety is paramount
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress