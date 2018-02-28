Trumbull High Principal Marc Guarino has informed parents that the school is aware of a planned 17-minute student walkout March 14 and is working with students to ensure safety at the event.
In a letter to parents Wednesday Guarino said Trumbull High wished to support students while keeping safety paramount. Full text of letter follows:
Dear Students and Parents/Guardians,
The Trumbull High School students and staff, like most high schools across the country, are inspired by the students of Florida’s Stoneman Douglas High School in this extremely difficult time.
On the national level, discussion regarding a 17 minute walkout to support the importance of safety in all schools has prompted some of our students to bring their interest in organizing a similar activity here in Trumbull to the administration.
As always, Trumbull High School wants to support our students while keeping safety as the paramount concern. The intention of the administration is to establish a thoughtful and safe approach that would support all student and parent voices. An official announcement regarding the details of the March 14 activity will be issued directly from my office as soon as they have been finalized.
Sincerely,
Marc Guarino Principal Trumbull High School