Celebrate Red Cross Month by giving blood in March

During Red Cross Month in March, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to join in its lifesaving mission by giving blood.

Since 1943, every U.S. president has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world. Red Cross Month is a celebration of supporters, who are the face of the Red Cross in their communities and bring hope to people facing emergencies.

Blood donor Timothy Sheely knows the need firsthand. His wife required 12 units of blood during emergency surgery following the birth of their son. “If it had not been for blood donors, she might not have survived,” he said. “Thanks to generous blood donors, I still have a wife and my kids still have their mom. I can’t possibly thank those people in person, but I can give a little piece of me back with each donation for the greater good.”

The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Fairfield County:

Bethel

March 2: 1:30-6:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 24 Dodging Town Road

March 12: 7:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bethel High School, Whittlesley Ave.

Bridgeport

March 15: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bridgeport Hospital, 267 Grant Street

Danbury

March 9: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Central Christian Church, 71 West St.

Fairfield

March 14: 12:30-6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 661 Old Post Road

Greenwich

March 2: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Convent of Sacred Heart, 1177 King Street

March 5: 1:30- 6:30 p.m., Temple Sholom, 300 East Putnam Avenue

March 6: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Brunswick School Pre School, 116 Maple Avenue

Monroe

March 10: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 466 Elm Street

Newtown

March 6: 8:30-6:30 p.m., Newtown Congregational Church, 14 West St.

Ridgefield

March 1: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Park & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Rd.

Shelton

March 12: 8 a.m.-1:45 p.m., R.D. Scinto Towers, 2 Corporate Drive

Stamford

March 7: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., King School, 1450 Newfield Avenue

March 10: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court

Trumbull

March 3: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Church, 6948 Main Street

How to help

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.