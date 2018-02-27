College swimming: Bryant’s Jillian Rice earns honor

Bryant University women’s swimming and diving team junior Jillian Rice out of Trumbull was named the Navigant Credit Union Student-Athletes of the Week for her performance for the week ending Feb. 12.

Rice, a St. Joseph graduate, led the Bryant University Bulldogs to their first-ever conference championship over the weekend.

The junior earned six gold medals for the Bulldogs en route to the conference title.

Rice won her first individual gold medal at the championships, winning the 200 freestyle (1:49.36) by over a second and a half.

She posted her second consecutive gold medal, defeating the competition in the 100 freestyle.

Rice also broke a school record en route to her top finish, swimming a 50.07 in the 100 freestyle, breaking Casey Ostrander’s record in 2013.

Rice claimed her third medal of the meet, winning bronze in the 50 free (23.27), seven-hundredths off the winning pace.