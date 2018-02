Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats Shelton in state opener

The Trumbull High girls basketball team opened the Class LL state tournament on Monday with a 44-20 victory over visiting Shelton High.

Julie Keckler scored 12 points and Aisling Maguire nine.

Kayla Resto had seven points for 30th-seeded Shelton (8-13)

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles (23-1) honored their five seniors — Jessica Lipinski, Brady Lynch, Maguire, Keckler and team manager Allie Jack.

The No. 3 seed, Trumbull will host No. 19 Middletown (13-8) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 1 0-0 3; Meghan Lesko 0 0-0 0; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Maeve Hampford 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 1 0-0 3; Jenna DeSabella 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 4 1-2 9; Julie Keckler 4 2-3 12; Cassi Barbato 0 3-4 3; Gianna Ghitsa 0 0-0 0; Allie Palmieri 2 0-0 5; Brady Lynch 1 2-2 4

Team Totals: 15 9-13 44

Shelton

Kiera O’Conner 1 0-0 2; Maggie Howard 1 0-0 2; Gigi Gamboin 1 0-0 3; Kayla Resto 2 3-4 7; Clarissa Pierre 1 1-1 3; Mackenzie Joyce 1 0-0 2; Elizabeth Gagnelli 0 1-2 1

Team Totals: 7 5-7 20

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 8 11 19 6 – 44

Shelton 5 0 2 13 – 20

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Jessica Lipinski-1; Kelly O’Leary-1; Julie Keckler-2, Cassi Barbato-1; Shelton: Gigi Gamboin -1