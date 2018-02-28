Trumbull Community Television schedule — March 1-7, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday March 1-7, 2018
12 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Feb. 21 Meeting
2:35 a.m. — Nina etc.
3:45 a.m. — BIZ: Spark Your Sales!
5 a.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Fairfield Warde High
6 a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Stamford High
7 a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Wilton High FCIAC Championships
8:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Feb. 22 Meeting
11 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Feb. 24 Public Hearing
1 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Feb. 26 Meeting
2 p.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration Feb. 26 Meeting
3 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Feb. 27 Meeting
5 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Feb. 26 Budget Hearing