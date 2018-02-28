Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — March 1-7, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday March 1-7, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Feb. 21 Meeting

2:35 a.m. — Nina etc.

3:45 a.m. — BIZ: Spark Your Sales!

5 a.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Fairfield Warde High

6 a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Stamford High

7 a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Wilton High FCIAC Championships

8:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Feb. 22 Meeting

11 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Feb. 24 Public Hearing

1 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Feb. 26 Meeting

2 p.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration Feb. 26 Meeting

3 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Feb. 27 Meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Feb. 26 Budget Hearing

