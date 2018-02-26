Trumbull Times

Students hold Soup-er Bowl food drive

By Julie Miller on February 26, 2018 in Community, Lead News, People, Schools ·

The Daniels Farm Student Council held a Soup-er Bowl food drive the week before Super Bowl LII. Each class had a goal of bringing in 52 cans or boxes of food. By the end of the week, about 25 copy-paper sized boxes of non-perishable food to donate to the Trumbull Food Pantry were filled. Several classes completed the challenge of bringing in 52 food items per class.

It took three cars packed with boxes of food to deliver all the donations. They also held a class raffle for participation and a teacher Super Bowl trivia contest. The Student Council, led by advisor Steven Spillane and officers Jane Hall, Anna Hawthorne, Vinny Lombardo, Reese McKinney, Tim Basbagill and Mia Edwards, came up with the idea for the drive after reading in The Trumbull Times that January was one of the months of greatest need for the food pantry.

