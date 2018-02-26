Trumbull Times

Dan Caruso, former state representative, dead at 60

By Donald Eng on February 26, 2018 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections ·

Daniel Caruso — Fairfield Probate Court photo

Fairfield Probate Judge Dan Caruso, who represented Fairfield and Trumbull in the state House of Representatives, was found dead last night in the laundry room of the Fairfield apartment building where he lived, according to published reports. There does not appear to have been foul play, police said. He was found unresponsive by a neighbor about 9 p.m.

The 60-year-old Republican represented the 134th District in Hartford from 1988 to 1994. He had been Fairfield’s probate judge since 1995. Caruso also was an attorney with Owens, Shine & Nicola, which has an office on Silver Lane in Trumbull and Sherman Street in Fairfield.

