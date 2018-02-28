Donate to nonprofits on Giving Day Thursday, March 1

For many nonprofit organizations, Giving Day is their annual opportunity to raise funds to support their missions. Powered by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, the fifth annual Giving Day on March 1 will benefit a host of nonprofits. More than 280 nonprofits have registered.

Fairfield County’s Giving Day is the impetus for the 23 cities and towns in the region and beyond to unite as a community and make an impact in 24 hours. The Community Foundation initiated Giving Day in 2014 to empower the community at large and encourage local philanthropy. Last year’s Giving Day raised nearly $1.5 million in 24 hours for 414 nonprofits from a total of 13,718 total donations. A donation of as little as $10 can drive a nonprofit to reap the rewards of thousands of dollars in prizes.

Throughout Fairfield County, Giving Day has become known as the day “to give where you live” and helping causes ranging from a vast array of human services including hunger relief, mental health support services and access to housing; educational opportunities for youth and adults; animal welfare; access to arts and culture; women and girls empowerment; support for seniors; environmental initiatives and so many more. Nonprofits of all interests and sizes participate.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation makes it easy for nonprofits to participate. By registering for Giving Day 2018 now, nonprofits will be able to take advantage of the Community Foundation’s vast resources for fundraising success offered through online courses and workshops held by the Community Foundation’s Center for Nonprofit Excellence and led by its team of experts.

All nonprofit organizations throughout the region are invited to join in this educational opportunity on how to secure donations, effectively reach new supporters and increase awareness of their mission. Participants will learn specific steps to take to create stories for their Giving Day campaign and beyond. They also receive a toolkit, instruction videos and free online resources.

The Community Foundation is partnering with lead sponsor Bank of America for the fifth year in a row. Additional champion sponsors include Media Partner – Hearst Connecticut Media Group; Moffly Media; Star 99.9 and 95.9 Fox; Barrett Outdoor Communications; News12 Connecticut; Whole Foods; Sacred Heart University Master of Public Administration; Neuberger Berman; Webster Private Bank; BlumShapiro; Cummings & Lockwood LLC; Day Pitney; First County Bank; Nikki Glekas Events and Chelsea Piers Connecticut.

“We encourage all nonprofit organizations to register now and join us on March 1, for Fairfield County’s Giving Day 2018. As a result of the community’s enthusiasm and generosity over the past four years, we made impactful contributions to our neighbors by raising over $4.5 million for more than 600 nonprofits,” said Juanita James, president and CEO, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. “We are delighted that Bank of America is joining us for the fifth year in a row as the lead sponsor. We could not offer this meaningful day of giving without its generosity and the commitment of our media partner Hearst Media Connecticut, all of our media champions and our corporate community sponsors and devotees.”

Contact Carole Schwartz, Corporate and Foundation Relations Manager at 203-750-3224 for more information.