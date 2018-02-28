Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Keltic Kick music performance — Sunday, March 4, 2-3 p.m.

Teens: Acrylic on canvas art — Grades 6-12. Tuesday, March 6, 4:30-6 p.m. Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart returns to lead an acrylic on canvas art program. In keeping with the imminent arrival of spring, we will be painting daisies. Free. Register.

13 LinkedIn Steps to Your New Job — Evening Career Workshop. Tuesday, March 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. LinkedIn’s users are the most educated, affluent, and informed on social media; and the folks who will hire or refer you. Tonight, learn the steps. Led by Amy Krompinger, Post Road Consulting. Details online. Free. Register.

Very, Very, Very Basic Internet Searching — Wednesday, March 7, 10-11:30 a.m. This lecture-demonstration offers a starting from scratch introduction to searching the Internet. Free. Register.

Nonfiction Book Group — Wednesday, March 7, 12-1 p.m. March’s title is The Wars of the Roosevelts: the Ruthless Rise of America’s Greatest Political Family, by William Mann. This is a provocative, revisionist biographical history of one of America’s most influential families. Bring your lunch. Contact library to join.

Financing Your Small Business — Thursday, March 8: check-in 6 p.m.; presentation 6:30-7:30 p.m. It is challenging to understand the financial options available to help you start or grow your business. Learn how to prepare yourself to engage potential lenders. Led by Patrick Lorent, VP, Peoples Bank. Details online. Free. Register.

Children’s

Move with Me — Ages 1-4. Friday, March 2, 9:45-10:15 a.m. Join us as we release our creative energy through song and dance. We will have fun with balls, scarves, parachutes, bubbles, and, of course, each other. Toddlers, siblings, caregivers all welcome. Details online. Free. Register.

PJ storytime — Ages 3-5. Monday, March 5, 6-6:45 p.m. Put on your PJs, grab your favorite stuffed animal, and join us for stories, a craft, and a bedtime snack of milk and cookies. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, March 6 and Wednesday, March 7, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, March 8, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — All Ages. Saturday, March 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or Wednesday, March 7, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, March 5, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, March 6, 10:30-11 a.m. Turn It UP is a fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, March 7, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Toddler Yoga — Ages 1-4. Thursday, March 8, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents may join their children. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats not required. Register; 10 children max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.