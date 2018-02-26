Student walkout planned for Trumbull High

Trumbull High students will be among those nationally participating in a planned walkout in recognition of the national conversation regarding mass shootings in schools.

According to the Instagram page we_speakout students will walk out of class and to the football field on March 14. There they will hear from community leaders, fellow students, and those who have personally experienced a connection to recent tragedies.

The message promises a chance to reflect on the recent tragedies, and a discussion of ways to come together as a community “to ensure our schools are secure and that our lawmakers hear the voices and opinions of everyone they represent.”

Students participating in the demonstration will not be subject to disciplinary measures and police will be on hand to ensure a peaceful event, according to the post.

More information when available.