Trumbull Times

Student walkout planned for Trumbull High

By Donald Eng on February 26, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Schools ·

Trumbull High students will be among those nationally participating in a planned walkout in recognition of the national conversation regarding mass shootings in schools.

According to the Instagram page we_speakout students will walk out of class and to the football field on March 14. There they will hear from community leaders, fellow students, and those who have personally experienced a connection to recent tragedies.

The message promises a chance to reflect on the recent tragedies, and a discussion of ways to come together as a community “to ensure our schools are secure and that our lawmakers hear the voices and opinions of everyone they represent.”

Students participating in the demonstration will not be subject to disciplinary measures and police will be on hand to ensure a peaceful event, according to the post.

More information when available.

Related posts:

  1. Fill A Firetruck Toy Drive Dec. 13
  2. Students computers seized for making disturbing comments online
  3. Trumbull High to get School Resource Officer
  4. Resident robbed on Old Town Road, police seek public’s help
Previous Post Wrestling: Trumbull's Cannone, Wartburg Knights win regionals Next Post Pisces win Yankee title, break seven league records
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress