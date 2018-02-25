Trumbull Times

Trumbull gymnasts take second in Class L meet

By Trumbull Times on February 25, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Trumbull High girls gymnastics team placed second to Greenwich High at the Class L championships at Pomperaug High in Southbury on Saturday.

Coach Celina Huber’s Eagles scored a 142.250 to the Cardinals’ 143.120. Ludlowe was third at 135.190.

Samantha Markland (9.425) was first on vault for Trumbull, followed by Merritt Stevenson (9.5) Natalie Smerling (9.225) and Olivia Hogan (8.425).

Leading on bars were Markland (9.25), Smerling (8.5), Ashleigh Johnson (8.2) and Stevenson (8.1).

Markland scored a 9.025 on bars, Stevenson an 8.7, Johnson an 8.7 and Smerling an 8.4.

Smerling (9.125) was best in floor exercise, followed by Stevenson (9.0), Markland (8.9) and Hogan (8.545).

Related posts:

  1. Gymnastics: Trumbull High defeats New Milford
  2. Gymnastics: Trumbull High defeats Darien Blue Wave
  3. Gymnastics: Trumbull sets school record in meet with Wilton
  4. Gymnastics: Trumbull Eagles defeat New Milford

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club Friday League bowling results Next Post Test Drive: New Kia Forte packs a wallop
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress