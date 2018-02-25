Trumbull gymnasts take second in Class L meet

The Trumbull High girls gymnastics team placed second to Greenwich High at the Class L championships at Pomperaug High in Southbury on Saturday.

Coach Celina Huber’s Eagles scored a 142.250 to the Cardinals’ 143.120. Ludlowe was third at 135.190.

Samantha Markland (9.425) was first on vault for Trumbull, followed by Merritt Stevenson (9.5) Natalie Smerling (9.225) and Olivia Hogan (8.425).

Leading on bars were Markland (9.25), Smerling (8.5), Ashleigh Johnson (8.2) and Stevenson (8.1).

Markland scored a 9.025 on bars, Stevenson an 8.7, Johnson an 8.7 and Smerling an 8.4.

Smerling (9.125) was best in floor exercise, followed by Stevenson (9.0), Markland (8.9) and Hogan (8.545).