Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowling results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowling on Feb. 23 has Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) maintained its first place lead of 14.5 points over Team 10 (John Cowan, Jon Cady, Glenn Mackno, Gerry Cordone).

Individual performances had John Verdeschi bowl the high scratch single game of 258, Bob Burke the high single game with handicap of 289, Bob Beck the high three game series of 681 and Tom Constantino the three game high series with handicap of 817 (a new season high).

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 212.

George Chiodo is at 208.65 and Carl Bluestein is at 201.05.