Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling update

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling on Feb. 20 at the Nutmeg Lanes saw Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) take over first place from Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Fereira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta) with a lead of one point.

Art Pranger bowled a high scratch single game of 265.

Lou Rybar had the single game with handicap of 294.

Angelo Cordone bowled the high three-game series of 613.

Jerry Orsini had the series with handicap of 745.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 204.93.

Guy Favreau is at 203.69 and Angelo Cordone is at 201.65.

Ralph Keese, Mark Paskus and Bob Wolfe are tied for the high individual match point with 90 points.