Trumbull High’s Matt Ryan and Brett Nutter each placed fifth at the State Open wrestling championships in New Haven on Saturday.

Ryan defeated Tyler Schultz from New Milford, 5-2, at 138 pounds. A junior, Ryan built a 5-0 lead through two periods.

At 195 pounds, Nutter had takedowns in the first and third periods on his way to a 5-3 victory over Kevin Brocksom from Jonathan Law.