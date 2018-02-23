Wrestling: Trumbull’s Matt Ryan, Brett Nutter in Open semis

Trumbull High wrestlers Matt Ryan and Brett Nutter advanced to the semifinal round of the State Open championship with a pair of wins on Friday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Ryan, the Class LL champion at 138 pounds, will meet Class M champion Ryan Angers from Tolland in his semifinal on Saturday.

Ryan opened Friday with an 18-3 win by technical fall over Watertown’s Xavier Powell, before he topped Class S runner-up Matthew Jenkins from Haddam-Killingworth, 5-1, in the quarterfinals.

In the win over Powell, Ryan scored the first four points, gave up an escape, then added a takedown for a 6-1 lead.

He took the score to 16-3 after two, then got the telling takedown with 1:33 remaining for the 18-3 victory.

Nutter, the Class LL, champion, will match up with Bristol Eastern’s Trinidad Gonzalez, the Class L champion, in his semifinal.

Nutter defeated New Milford’s Julian Reza 1-0 in his first match,.

Trumbull’s senior captain, Nutter escaped early in the second period, and then controlled Reza from the top as he stopped the Green Wave grappler on a restart with 16 seconds remaining.

In his quarterfinal match with Jonathan Law’s Class M third-place finisher Kevin Brocksom, Nutter scored a takedown, gave up a reversal, but escaped to lead 3-2 after one period.

He escaped from the bottom to open the second and added another takedown for a 6-2 lead.

Brocksom escaped in the third, but Nutter did a great job blocking all takedown attempts to advance with a 6-3 decision.

Jack Ryan (106 pounds), Jonathan Kosak (126 pounds), David Castaldo (132 pounds) and Joe Palmieri (182 pounds) each posted wins to stay in contention for medals and spots at New Englands.