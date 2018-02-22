Boys hockey: New Canaan defeats St. Joseph in overtime

New Canaan’s Griffin Arnone’s overtime goal lifted the Rams’ boys ice hockey team to a 4-3 victory over St. Joseph at the Rinks at Shelton on Thursday.

New Canaan improved to 9-9-0. St. Joseph is 5-14-0.

The FCIAC rivals traded first period goals.

Sam Bracchi put the Cadets in front at 3:29, before Arnone answered in kind at the 4:23 mark.

St. Joseph’s Jack Pisani’s goal with under two minutes remaining in the frame put his team back in front.

Arnone again scored an equalizer, this time with only 1:19 remaining in the period.

The game remaining deadlocked until New Canaan’s Quinn McMahon scored at the 13:32 mark of the second period. Eric Cimoni and Campbell Lewis had the assists.

Pisani forced overtime with only nine seconds remaining.

Sean Attanasio and Dareios Linss had assists.

The Cadets’ Tommy Flynn and Attanasio had two assists each.

The Rams’ Chase Glover (two), Jack O’Hare and William Crane Morris had first-period assists.

Glover and O’Hare assisted on the game-winning goal.

New Canaan had the edge in shots, 40-27.

Dylan Shane had 24 saves for the Rams; Chris Higgins made 36 stops for the Cadets.