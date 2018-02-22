Trumbull Times

Nichols Improvement Association membership drive begins

The Nichols Improvement Association (NIA) 2018 Membership Drive has begun. All those residing in the village of Nichols have been mailed the annual membership letter. While the membership numbers have remained steady for the past few years, the goal is to reach 600 in 2018.

In 2017, the NIA was able to make significant upgrades to Starkweather House and the 42 acres of the association property that includes the Nichols Green, gazebo lawn, Frog Pond, Five Pennies Playground and the Moore ballfields. The annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt is scheduled to take place at the end of March.

For a list of all the 2018 planned events, general info, or to join online, log onto niatrumbull.org. They are always in need of volunteers. Contact the NIA’s new President, Richard Cerniglia at [email protected]com.

