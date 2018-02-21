Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: St. Joseph Cadets defeat Staples

By Trumbull Times on February 21, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The St. Joseph High boys basketball team completed its season with a 61-49 victory at Staples High in Westport on Wednesday.

Coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets finished at 4-16; Staples at 5-15.

Brendan Kade scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

Paul Fabbri scored 12 points, with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Ace Luzietti had 11 points with a pair of 3-pointers.

Steve Paolini had six points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

Bobby Sullivan had two steals.

St. Joseph

Steve Paolini 3 0-0 6, Paul Fabbri 2 8-9 12, Brendan Kade 6 2-4 18, Brian Dineen 4 0-0 8, Will Diamantis 2 0-0 4, Ace Luzietti 2 5-6 11, Bobby Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Tyler DuBose 0 0-0 0, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Ian Argento 1 0-0 2

Totals:  21 15-19 61

Staples

Sussman 1 1-2 4, Pearl 1 3-4 5, Kowstanly 5 1-2 11, Murphy 1 0-0 3, Thaw 2 0-0 4, Vishlo 1 0-0 3, Ward 1 0-0 2, Klonj 4 0-0 11, Diest 1 0-0 3, Van de Asdid 1 1-1 3.

Totals:  18 6-9 49

St. Joseph — 12 15 20 14 – 61

Staples —      10 16 12 11 – 49

3-pointers:  SJ-Kade 4, Luzietti 2; STAPLES-Klonj 3, Sussman, Murphy, Vishlo, Diest

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: St. Joseph edged by Harding High
  2. Boys basketball: St. Joseph falls to Bassick Lions
  3. Boys basketball: St. Joseph defeats Brien McMahon
  4. Boys basketball: St. Joseph defeats New Canaan for third straight

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Trumbull Community Television schedule — Feb. 22-28, 2018 Next Post Boys basketball: Trumbull secures berth in FCIAC playoffs
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress