Boys basketball: St. Joseph Cadets defeat Staples

The St. Joseph High boys basketball team completed its season with a 61-49 victory at Staples High in Westport on Wednesday.

Coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets finished at 4-16; Staples at 5-15.

Brendan Kade scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

Paul Fabbri scored 12 points, with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Ace Luzietti had 11 points with a pair of 3-pointers.

Steve Paolini had six points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

Bobby Sullivan had two steals.

St. Joseph

Steve Paolini 3 0-0 6, Paul Fabbri 2 8-9 12, Brendan Kade 6 2-4 18, Brian Dineen 4 0-0 8, Will Diamantis 2 0-0 4, Ace Luzietti 2 5-6 11, Bobby Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Tyler DuBose 0 0-0 0, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Ian Argento 1 0-0 2

Totals: 21 15-19 61

Staples

Sussman 1 1-2 4, Pearl 1 3-4 5, Kowstanly 5 1-2 11, Murphy 1 0-0 3, Thaw 2 0-0 4, Vishlo 1 0-0 3, Ward 1 0-0 2, Klonj 4 0-0 11, Diest 1 0-0 3, Van de Asdid 1 1-1 3.

Totals: 18 6-9 49

St. Joseph — 12 15 20 14 – 61

Staples — 10 16 12 11 – 49

3-pointers: SJ-Kade 4, Luzietti 2; STAPLES-Klonj 3, Sussman, Murphy, Vishlo, Diest