Monthly birthday party and more at Trumbull Senior Center

The following programs are listed for February at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

February

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. Come celebrate our February birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

Super Bingo — Friday, Feb. 23, 1-3 p.m. Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m. $5. gift cards and refreshments. RSVP. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare.

Lunch and Bingo at Middlebrook Farms in Trumbull — Tuesday, Feb. 27, 12:30 p.m. Join your friends at Middlebrook Farms for a fun game of Bingo. A complimentary lunch will be served. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199.

Drama Club auditions — Tuesday, Feb. 27, 11:15 a.m. Interested in theatre? Join us for a murder mystery drama club beginning on March 6. Auditions are being held on Feb. 27. No experience is necessary. Come and have fun. RSVP.

March

Family Conflict Group — A 12-week group that will meet on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 2 p.m.. This group is run by a licensed professional. and for anyone feeling frustrated with their family relationships; such as not connecting with your children nor grandchildren as often as you would like, or you have strained relationships that are affecting you. March 1 and 15. Chanté Moreno, LMSW [email protected]. RSVP.

Matter of Balance — March 1, 8, 22, 29, 1-3 p.m. A Matter of Balance is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance. RSVP.

Bingo — Monday, March 5, 1-3 PM (bus leaves at 2:30 p.m.) Goodies and refreshments. RSVP.

Dedication in memory of Rachel Yahwak — Friday, March 9, 10 a.m. Snow date: Friday, March 16. Join us for a dedication in memory of Senior Commissioner, Rachel Yahwak.

Friendship tours — Presentation Friday, March 9, 11 a.m. Join Brett Isaacson, president of Friendship Tours, for presentation on their upcoming 2018 trips. RSVP.

Presentation on the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta — Monday, March 12, 1 p.m. Interested in traveling to New Mexico to see the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta? Join a representative from Collette Tours to sit for a presentation about this exciting trip. For more information and RSVP.

Home Energy Solutions-Income Eligible Weatherization Program — Wednesday, March 14, 10:30 a.m. Join New Opportunities, Inc., a community action agency, for a presentation about the Home Energy Solutions-Income Eligible Weatherization Program. Snacks will be provided. RSVP.

Lunch and movie — Friday, March 16, 11:30 a.m.—1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: The Mountain Between Us. Two strangers embark on a dangerous trek to safety after their flight crashes on a remote snowy mountain. Starring: Kate Winslet and Idris Elba. RSVP.

St. Patrick’s Day lunch — The Dining Room is offering a St. Patrick’s Day lunch that includes corned beef and cabbage with potatoes and carrots. Suggested donation $3.25. Reservations must be made two days in advance by calling 203-378-3086. Music will be played by DJ Al Song.

Lunch and Learn Healthy Eating Habits and Supplementation — Wednesday, March 21, 10:30 a.m. Join Lisa Trofa and Stephanie Mallory, fourth year student clinicians at the University of Bridgeport, College of Naturopathic Medicine for a presentation about healthy eating habits. Lunch will be sponsored by Homewell Senior Care. Call for more information.

Evening programs: CT Partnership for Long-Term Care — Thursday, March 22, 6 p.m. Join guest speaker, Aldo Pantano, from the CT Partnership for Long-Term Care, with the State Office of Policy and Management, for a presentation about the State of Connecticut’s Partnership for Long-Term Care. RSVP.

Super Bingo Friday — March 23, 1-3 p.m. (Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m.) $5 gift cards and refreshments. RSVP. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare.

Monthly birthday party — Friday, March 23, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our March birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

Lunch and Learn Healthy Living — Wednesday, March 28, noon. Join Shanon Jordan, Southwestern regional director of the CT chapter with the Alzheimer’s Association to learn hands-on tools to help you incorporate a plan for healthy living. Lunch will be sponsored by the Watermark at 3030 Park. RSVP.

Upcoming events: Live Well Diabetes workshop — Six-week program, Thursdays, 12:30-3 p.m. April 5, 12, 19, 26, May 3, 10. Call to sign up. You will learn: Meal planning and healthy nutrition choices; How to manage low and high blood sugar; Tips for dealing with stress; How to fight fatigue; How to care for your feet; How to set small and achievable goals.