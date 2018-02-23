School News

Frenchtown School

The door decorating contest is on-going in February. Classes have been taking walks through our hallways so each student can cast a ballot for their favorite door. Each student at Frenchtown, grades K-5, will promote their favorite book using various modes of presentation including Chatterpix Kids, Google Slides, Powtoons, and iMovie.

Check out our twitter feed to see pictures of classroom doors decorated to display their favorite read aloud book. Winner will be on our website and twitter feed at the end of the month.

The Kindness Club has teamed up with Library Media Specialist Mrs. Carley, to have a book drive for gently used or new books. All books will be donated to a local Bridgeport Elementary School in need of books.

The Learning Commons Open House at Frenchtown has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 10, from 10 a.m.-noon. The Learning Commons will be open to students and their families. There is no admission fee. Students can check out books, participate in Maker Stations and read with a family member to share their love of books.

There will be a legal day dismissal at 1 p.m., for afternoon and evening conferences on Thursday, March 15. No lunch will be served. Information on how to sign up for conferences will be sent home by your student’s teacher soon.

Save-the-date — Our Multicultural dinner will be held on Friday, March 23. More information will be sent home.

Frenchtown is improving our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website. Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: frenchtownelementary.com

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which runs from until April 25. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn free educational supplies and equipment. Enroll your Big Y card at bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs through March 15. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Register your card now with your 13-digit Stop and Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com click on SIGN IN (top right) to log on to your online account or click register to create your on-line account. Once you are logged in to your account, you can select a school for A+ Rewards or you can call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select Option #1. We’ve already earned more than $2,000.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 26, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. We have earned almost 13,000 points already towards purchases of books and supplies. It’s not too late to enroll your card if you haven’t already.

For communication from the PTA, enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer sign-up, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information, you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.