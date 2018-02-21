Democrats host candidate forum

The Fairfield, Trumbull, Weston, Westport, and Wilton Democratic Town Committees are co-hosting a forum for Democratic candidates running for governor. This is an opportunity to hear from multiple candidates at a single venue. The candidates will be taking questions from the audience, so bring a question and come and have your voice heard. The forum is on Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at Fairfield Woods Middle School, 1115 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield.

The Democratic candidates for the 2018 election include former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz, former Commissioner for Veterans Affairs Sean Connolly, Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim, businessman Mark Stewart, businessman and former U.S. Senate nominee Ned Lamont, businessman Guy Smith and businesswoman Jacey Wyatt. New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney have also expressed interest in running for governor.