Cross Cannone takes No 1 ranking into NCAA Regionals

Cross Cannone out of Trumbull High, a junior wrestler at Wartburg College (Iowa), is ranked No. 1 nationally at 149 pounds and will bring a 26-0 record when the Knights compete at the NCAA Division III Regionals this coming weekend in Dubuque (Iowa).

Cannone, fifth in wins by technical fall (15 points or better) has held the No. 1 spot in all eight National Collegiate Wrestling Association rankings this season.

The top three in each weight class will advance to the National Championships in Cleveland, Ohio, March 9-10.

All matches will be live on trackwrestling.