Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling update

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling on Feb. 13 at the Nutmeg Lanes has Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Ferreira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta) holding first place by nine points over Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone).

Carl Bluestein had a great day with a high scratch single game of 246, the high three-game series of 684 and the series with handicap of 762.

Sam Cicalo had the single game with handicap of 288.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 205.34. Guy Favreau is at 203.78 and Angelo Cordone is at 201.54.

Ron Fitzsimons leads high individual match point with 88 points.

The Friday Bowling league on Feb. 16 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) increase its first place lead to 14.5 points over Team 5 (Dick Stein, Mark Ryan, Jay Tyler, Mike Bartolotta) and Team 10 (John Cowan, Jon Cady, Glenn Mackno, Gerry Cordone).

Art Pranger bowled the high scratch single game of 278 and the high single game with handicap of 303.

Ron Fitzsimons had the high three game series of 665 and John Deleonardo had the three game high series with handicap of 774.

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 211.40. George Chiodo is at 208.35.

On Feb. 6, Mark Ryan had a super day with a high scratch single game of 265, the single game with handicap of 319 (a new season high) and the three-game series with handicap of 754.

Angelo Cordone had the high three-game series of 638.

The individual high average bowler was John Verdeschi at 205.98.

On Feb. 9, Ernie Santo had a terrific day with the high scratch single game of 266, the high single game with handicap of 292, the high three game series of 713 and the three game high series with handicap of 791.

The individual high average bowler was Rich Schwam at 211.40.