Long Hill Garden Club offers $1,000 scholarship

By Julie Miller on February 22, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Schools ·

The Long Hill Garden Club is offering one $1,000 scholarship to a resident of Trumbull who is graduating from high school and is planning to major in one of the following fields: Conservation, ecology, environmental science, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, land management and/or related subjects.

Applications, along with a letter of requirements, are available at each area high school’s guidance office or on the school scholarship website.

For more information, call 203-261-3945 or email [email protected]

Completed application must be received by the club’s Scholarship Chairman, Ann Germano, 30 Natalie Road, Trumbull, CT, 06611 by Tuesday, April 17.

