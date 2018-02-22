Witch Hazel—Nature’s Little Power Plant presentation

Kevin Jackowitz, Vice President and Brand Creator of American Distilling, will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, Feb. 26. The meeting, held at the Trumbull Library Community Room, 33 Quality St., begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a gather, greet and eat and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p.m.

The program is Witch Hazel — Nature’s Little Power Plant.

Since the late 1800’s, American distilling’s Witch Hazel extracts have been formulated into one of America’s most popular skincare ingredients that is uses from your nose to your toes and everything in-between. Learn about the past, present and future of this little power plant its way through generations of households.

A Witch Hazel distillery began in Trumbull in the 1920’s. It was one of the largest in New England, producing more than 185,00 gallons a year.

For further information, contact Christine at 203-375- 6327.