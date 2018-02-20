Trumbull Day returns to June

Trumbull Day is returning to its traditional late June date and will once again coincide with the Barnum Festival, according to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

“I am thrilled we can bring Trumbull Day back to the end of June as the unofficial start of the summer season,” Tesoro said.

Tesoro said the event would include four days, Thursday June 28 through Sunday, July 1. There will be carnival rides and amusement games from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s festivities will feature the Barnum Festival Drum Corps competition at Trumbull High School. On Sunday, the festivities will include a full day of carnival rides from noon to 10 p.m., plus games, food trucks, car show, live music and more, ending with a fireworks display.

Tesoro said the four-day event was the fulfillment of a campaign promise to bring Trumbull Day back to its traditional time of year. She also put out a call for volunteers to help organize the event.

“I campaigned on the promise to bring Trumbull Day back to its proper time of year and that is exactly what I am doing,” Tesoro said. “I am now asking the people of Trumbull to volunteer their time and skills to help organize the event to make it spectacular. If you are interested in volunteering, please fill out the Town Boards and Commissions application form found on the Town of Trumbull website and submit it to the First Selectman’s office. We cannot do it without you.”