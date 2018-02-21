Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Feb. 22-28, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday Feb. 22-28, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Feb. 12 Budget Hearing

3 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Feb. 12 Meeting

4 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Feb. 13 Meeting

5:30 a.m. — Boys Varsity Wrestling: THS at FCIAC Class LL Championships

6:45 a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Darien High

8 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Feb. 13 Meeting

10 a.m. — Govt: Health Board Feb. 14 Meeting

10:45 a.m. — Boys Varsity Wrestling: THS at FCIAC Class LL Championships

12 p.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Darien High

1:05 p.m. — Nancy Schuler: The Process

1:45 p.m. — Mark Albertson: Union Army Balloon Corps

2:25 p.m. — Nina Etc.

3:30 p.m. — Boys Varsity Wrestling: THS at FCIAC Class LL Championships

4:45 p.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Darien High

6 p.m. — Mark Albertson: Union Army Balloon Corps

6:45 p.m. — Nina Etc.

8 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Feb. 21 Meeting

10 p.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Darien High

11:10 p.m. — Mark Albertson: Union Army Balloon Corps

