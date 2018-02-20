Boys basketball: St. Joseph falls to Darien, 64-53

St. Joseph lost a 64-53 road decision to Darien High in FCIAC boys basketball on Monday.

Steve Paolini scored 23 points to lead the Cadets (3-16).

Will Diamantis had eight points and seven rebounds.

Brendan Cade had seven points and six rebounds.

Paul Fabbri had four assists.

Henry Williams scored 22 points for Darien (9-10).

St. Joseph

Steve Paolini 9 4-6 23, Paul Fabbri 1 2-2 4, Brendan Kade 2 2-2 7, Will Diamantis 3 2-2 8, Ian Argento 1 0-0 2, Ace Luzietti 0 0-1 0, Tommy Shannon 0 0-0 0, Brian Dineen 1 2-2 4, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Tyler DuBuse 0 0-0 0, Anthony Rainey 2 0-0 5

Totals: 19 12-15 53

Darien

Justin Jordan 6 2-2 15, Jackson Vaught 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Pryor 1 0-0 2, Jack Tierney 4 0-0 8, Andrew Darby 0 0-0 0, Will Rolapp 6 0-0 14, Henry Williams 8 0-0 22, Ryan Darby 1 1-2 3

Totals: 26 3-4 64

St. Joseph — 10 15 13 15 – 53

Darien — 13 15 13 23 – 64

3-pointers: SJ-Paolini, Kade, Rainey; D-Williams 6, Rolapp 2, Jordan