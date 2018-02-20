Boys basketball: Trumbull remains in chase with 74-69 win

Chris Brown scored 23 points when Trumbull High defeated Bridgeport Central, 73-69, on Monday to stay in contention for a spot in the FCIAC boys basketball playoffs.

Trumbull’s victory, combined with Wilton High’s 54-50 overtime loss to Stamford High, has the locals seeded seventh in the eight-team field, with a 10-5 mark.

Central is in eighth at 10-5 and Wilton stands in ninth at 9-6.

Trumbull will host third-seed Danbury High (13-4) on Wednesday. Wilton visits Ludlowe (2-13).

Coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles (14-5 overall) went on a 14-5 run in the final period to overtake the visiting Hilltoppers (11-7), who were led in scoring by Raquan Riley (22 points).

Trumbull’s Timmond Williams scored 21 points and Cape Holden had 11, with a trio of 3 pointers.

Brown had seven assists and six rebounds.

J.P. Fromageot had 10 rebounds, Evan Gutkowski seven and Quentar Taylor had 10 boards to go with seven assists.