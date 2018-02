The Nichols Garden Club continued its Valentine’s Day tradition of creating beautiful fresh flower arrangements and delivering them to St. Joseph’s Center, Stern Village, and Maefair Health Care Center. Club members created more than 50 arrangements at their monthly meeting and then delivered them on Valentine’s Day. Pictured: Debbie Shindell, Nichols Garden Club member and and Sharon Lockshier, head of volunteers at St. Joseph’s Center, with some of the flower arrangements. Submitted by Gary Anderson.