Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Accomplished writers and writers-to-be — The Trumbull Library has two ongoing writers’ groups. First and third Wednesday, nights; or second and fourth Tuesday, nights. Varied experience and writing. Go to main library Information Desk and leave contacts for Librarian Linda Panovich-Sachs, to see if there is room.

Platform to Employment-P2E — Evening Career Workshop. Thursday, Feb. 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Looking for a job? Exhausted unemployment benefits? P2E can help you return to work. Dedicated career coaches provide career development tools. Successful graduates will enter into paid work experience. Led by Joel Zaremby. Free. Register.

Mindful Meditation at Lunch Hour — Monday, Feb. 26, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. Q and A. Details online. Free. Two one-hour sessions offered; register for noon or 1 p.m.

Drop-in knitting — Tuesday, Feb. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Spend an hour working on a new or current knitting project. An experienced knitter will be available to answer questions or lend some help.

Advanced Email: Beyond the Basics — Wednesday, Feb. 28, 10-11:30 a.m. For people who already send and receive email. This lecture-demonstration session will explain how to create an address book, how to send attachments, and how to create folders. Free. Register.

Children’s

Move with Me — Ages 1-4. Friday, Feb. 23, 9:45-10:15 a.m. Join us as we release our creative energy through song and dance. We will have fun with balls, scarves, parachutes, bubbles, and, of course, each other. Toddlers, siblings, caregivers all welcome. Details online. Free. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Feb. 27 and Wednesday, Feb. 28, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, Mar. 1, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — All ages. Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Robert the Guitar Guy — Pre-school ages. Saturday, Feb. 24, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Trumbull residents. Drop in.

Ukulele Kids continues — Grades 6 and up. Saturday, Feb. 24, 12:30-1:15 p.m. Learn to play the ukulele, a really fun, kid-sized stringed guitar cousin. Intro course for kids, consisting of eight lessons over 8 weeks. Ukuleles are provided. Free. Registration suggested; or drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, Feb. 26, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Feb. 28, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Art Explorers. Ages 3-5 — Thursday, March 1, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Register.

Toddler yoga — Ages 1-4. Thursday, March 1, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents may join their children. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats not required. Register; 10 children max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.