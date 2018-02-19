Rachel Brake accepted into Connecticut All-State Band

Trumbull resident Rachel Brake, French horn, a current senior at Christian Heritage School, successfully auditioned and was accepted into the 2018 Connecticut All-State Band. She will attend and perform as a band member in the All-State Music Festival, sponsored by the Connecticut Music Educators Association. The concert will be on Saturday, April 20, at the Hartford Convention Center. This is Rachel’s fourth year as an All-State French horn player. This achievement is rare, especially considering the fact Rachel was competing against the best student musicians from all public and private high schools across the state. Last year, Rachel earned the special distinction of being named a member of the All-Eastern Orchestra as well. Rachel is principal horn in the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestra.