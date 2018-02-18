Police charge Trumbull student after online comments, gun photo

Trumbull Police have arrested a local youth for posting comments and a photo of himself on social media holding a handgun in a group text with other students February 17.

Trumbull police were notified after a parent of one of the other students in the group found the post on their child’s cell phone. The gun in the photo was found to be a replica BB gun. The youth purposely cropped out the gun’s red tip, which identified it as a replica, when he took the photo. It was later determined that this was an isolated incident, and that there was no apparent threat to the general public.

The 13 year old was charged with disorderly conduct and is scheduled to appear in court March 3.