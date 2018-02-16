Boys hockey: Trumbull Eagles fall in must-win game

The Trumbull High boys hockey team gave up a first-period goal to Branford’s Liam Deane and an empty netter in the closing minute to Ted Kirby on Friday night when the Eagles lost 2-0 to the Hornets at The Rinks in Shelton.

In between, Trumbull, which needed a win to stay in contention for a berth in the CIAC Division II state tournament, took 11 shots on Branford goaltender Greg Lucente.

The loss dropped Trumbull’s record to 5-13, with games remaining next week against Masuk on Monday and with Trinity Catholic on Wednesday.

Eagles’ goalie Alex Tsymbalyuk, a sophomore, made 24 saves.

“We needed play well enough early and that (goal) hurt us,” said Trumbull coach Greg Maxey. “We should have been playing with much more desperation in that first period, where we had only three shots. Our kids knew that we had to win this game in order to stay alive.”