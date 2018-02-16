Boys basketball: St. Joseph edged by Harding High

Trumbull Times

Harding High defeated St. Joseph, 60-59, in a boys basketball game separated by no more than one point at the end of every quarter.

Coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets (3-14) placed four players in double figures.

Paul Fabbri led the way with 15 points and six assists, followed by Brendan Kade with 14 points and six rebounds, Steve Paolini with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Gavin Greene with 10.

Josue Rivera scored 18 points and Tra’Vel Upchurch had 15 for the Presidents (9-8).

St. Joseph

Steve Paolini 6 0-4 12, Paul Fabbri 4 5-7 15, Brendan Kade 4 2-2 14, Gavin Greene 5 0-0 10, Will Diamantis 3 0-0 6, Ace Luzietti 0 0-0 0, Brian Dineen 1 0-0 2, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Tyler DuBose 0 0-0 0

Totals: 23 7-13 59

Harding

Keith Bush 1 0-0 2, Zamir Hairston 1 2-2 4, Tra’Vel Upchurch 7 1-2 15, Josue Rivera 7 1-1 18, Tion Hampton 2 0-0 4, Xavier McBride 1 0-0 2, David Council 2 0-0 5, Marcel Robinson 3 0-0 6, Ricardo Charles 0 0-0 0, John Hypolite 1 2-3 4

Totals: 25 4-9 60

St. Joseph — 22 12 11 14 –  59

Harding —      21 13 13 13 – 60

3-pointers:  SJ-Kade 4, Fabbri 2; H-Rivera 3, Council

