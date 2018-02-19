Trumbull Times

Campus News

By Julie Miller on February 19, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

Eastern Connecticut State University — Students who have enrolled for the spring 2018 semester include: Dylan Garrison, major is Biology; Victoria Ray, major is English; Enda Sweeney, major is Sport and Leisure Management.

Dean’s Honor Roll

Oklahoma City University — Collin O’Neill

Dean’s List

Florida Institute of Technology — Taylor Stoni

Hofstra University — Lauren Squires

Marist College — Owen Polzello, class of 2018, majoring in Business Administration.

Merrimack College — Jacob Howes, Molly Meehan, Alyssa Charlton, Meredith Felt

Saint Joseph’s University — Kristen Frattaroli, Carly Netting

University of the Sciences — Giovanna Cadella, a doctor of occupational therapy student

Degree earned

Georgia Institute of Technology — Stephen Scott, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Northeastern University — Christopher Lobosco, Trumbull High School graduating class of 2013 and senior class president, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Business Administration. He is currently employed at a law firm and will be attending law school full time in the fall. He is the son of Cathy and John LoBosco.

