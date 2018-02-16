Obituary: Doris I. DiBlasi, 91

Doris Idela DiBlasi, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at The Oaks in Pooler, GA under Hospice care.

She was born in Yonkers, New York to Grace Hickey and Andrew O’Connor.

She was predeceased by her daughter Joan Salerno and brother Cliff O’Connor.

In addition to her beloved husband Percy of 69 years, Doris is survived by daughter and son-in-law Carol and Frank Marro of Savannah, GA; three sisters Geraldine and William Sadler of Lakeland, FL, Idela Boccadoro of Norwalk, CT, and Grace Tual of Lakeland, FL; granddaughter Rachel and Danny Fitzgerald, great-grandchildren Annabella, Wesley and Sean, all of Kapa’a, HI; son-in-law Joseph Salerno of CT and FL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was employed by Reader’s Digest in Pleasantville, NY, Union Trust Bank in Trumbull, CT and co-owner with husband Percy of Reliable TV and Appliance in Bridgeport, CT.

Doris enjoyed many wonderful and active years at Oronoque Village in Stratford, CT. She loved travelling, swimming, skiing, singing and dancing. She was also a member of the Black Rock Tappettes, who performed in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA.

The family suggests any remembrances in her memory be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com.

Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA.