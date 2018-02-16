Obituary: Percy Alfred DiBlasi, 91

Percy Alfred DiBlasi, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at The Oaks in Pooler, GA under Hospice care.

He was born in New York, New York to Mary Riso and Alfred DiBlasi.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 69 years Doris, daughter Joan Salerno and sister Laura Ferrara.

Percy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Carol and Frank Marro of Savannah, GA; three sisters-in-law, Geraldine and William Sadler of Lakeland, FL, Idela Boccadoro of Norwalk, CT, and Grace Tual of Lakeland, FL; granddaughter Rachel and Danny Fitzgerald, great-grandchildren Annabella, Wesley and Sean, all of Kapa’a, HI; son-in-law Joseph Salerno of CT and FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Percy graduated from Pleasantville High School and Rye Technical School. He then served in the Merchant Marines during WWII as radio operator aboard many supply ships to the troops.

He was co-owner with wife Doris of Reliable TV and Appliance in Bridgeport, CT.

Percy enjoyed his active years at Oronoque Village in Stratford, CT. He loved travelling, skiing, singing and performing. Percy was also very involved in the American Legion in Trumbull, CT for many years and was proud to be installed as Commander of Post 141.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA.

The family suggests any remembrances in her memory be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.

