The Casey Powell World Lacrosse Foundation is hosting a Healing Game in honor of Trumbull lacrosse player Josh Rubinstein, who is currently battling leukemia.

The game is going to be played in speed lacrosse fashion, with more than 60 players and families signed up. Each co-ed team will play a round robin. Different divisions by age. More information and registration at speedlacrosse.com.

Insports Centers is located at 29 Trefoil Drive.