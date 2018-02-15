Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: St. Joseph defeats New Canaan for third straight

By Trumbull Times on February 15, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The St. Joseph boys basketball team won for the third consecutive game on Thursday, with a 55-42 home victory over New Canaan.

Gavin Greene and Steve Paolini each scored 15 points for coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets (3-14).

Brendan Kade made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Will Diamantis and Paolini had five rebounds each.

Paolini tacked on five steals and five assists.

Alex Gibbons scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Ben Sarda had 10 points for the Rams (5-13).

New Canaan

Cam Nelson 1 0-0 3, Stephen Wronski 1 0-2 2, Alex Gibbens 5 0-0 13, Luke Rambugh 0 0-0 0, Alex Galvan 0 0-0 0, Ryan McAleer 1 2-2 4, Ben Sarda 4 0-0 10, Jack Richardson 1 0-0 2, Gus Larson 1 0-0 2, Jack Sloane 0 0-0 0, Brandon Sheehan 2 0-0 6

Totals: 14 2-4 42

St. Joseph (3-14)

Steve Paolini 7 1-3 15, Paul Fabbri 0 0-0 0, Brendan Kade 4 0-0 11, Gavin Greene 7 1-2 15, Ian Argento 1 0-0 2, Brian Dineen 1 0-0 2, Bobby Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Blake Macklin 0 0-0 0, Will Diamantis 3 2-2 8

Totals: 24 4-7 55

New Canaan — 6 10 11 15 — 42

St. Joseph —   12 12 19 12 — 55

3-pointers:  NC-Gibbens 3, Sarda 2, Nelson; SJ-Kade 3

